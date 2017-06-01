Hyundai Heavy’s Q1 ship orders jump fivefold

This is a fivefold increase compared to the same period last year when it won deals for 12 ships worth $1 billion.
|(Yonhap)
HHI netted 20 ships worth $1.3 billion in May and these numbers may jump to 29 ships and $1.9 billion when options are included.
According to Clarkson’s Report, HHI has already secured 67 percent (28 ships) of 100,000 deadweight tonnage or bigger tankers, and 50 percent (14 ships) of very large crude carriers that are ordered globally.
“Considering an array of inquiries for VLCC and LNG carriers that HHI has been receiving lately, we expect to surpass our annual order target this year,” said an HHI official said.
“Bearing that in mind, we are redoubling our marketing efforts to meet our clients’ needs, backed by our strong fiscal soundness and differentiated expertise in shipbuilding.”
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)