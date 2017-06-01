European luxury automakers ordered to recall some 2,000 units

(Yonhap)

South Korea‘s Transport Ministry on Thursday ordered Mercedes-Benz Korea, Porsche Korea, BMW Korea and Ducati to recall a combined total of 2,014 units across 15 models.The recall ordered for Mercedes-Benz Korea, the local importer and distributor of the German luxury, affects 1,071 cars across 11 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.Malfunctioning airbags installed in a total of 1,069 Mercedes-Benz vehicles across nine models, including the E200 sedan and the E220 d sedan, have been found, the ministry said.Replacements for the faulty parts will be available at Mercedes-Benz Korea service centers for free of charge starting June 9.Porsche Korea, the local unit of the German premium car brand, will recall 877 units of the Macan gasoline sedans due to defective fuel filter covers that may crack and start a fire, the ministry said.Owners of the affected Porsche cars can receive a free repair at Porsche Korea service centers.The possibility that a faulty front propeller shaft could hinder power delivery has been found in 33 units of BMW’s X5 xDrive30d SUVs and X5 xDrive50i SUVs, the ministry said.Due to the same defect found in 965 units of the X6 xDrive30d SUV and seven other models, BMW Korea had carried out a recall last December.Repairs will be carried out at BMW Korea service centers for free from Friday.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)