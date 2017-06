KT&G receives minister’s award for workplace gender equality

Labor Minister Lee Ki-kwon (left) presents KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in with the minister’s award for workplace gender equality Wednesday. (KT&G)

Cigarette maker KT&G said Thursday that it had been awarded the minister’s award for workplace gender equality from the Labor Ministry.Last year, KT&G saw the number of male employees using child care leave rise by fourfold on-year. It also implemented an automatic child care leave system that allowed new mothers to take time off without complicated paperwork.The company also extended its maternity leave to one year and child care leave to two years, allowing new mothers to take up to three years off per child. KT&G also runs a day care facility within the company to help with work-life balance.KT&G, which was certified as a family-friendly company by the Gender Equality Ministry and a leisure-friendly company by the Culture Ministry, said that it will “continue to create diverse programs in line with government policies to promote gender equality in the workplace.”By Won Ho-jung ( hjwon@heraldcorp.com