KT&G receives minister’s award for workplace gender equality

Last year, KT&G saw the number of male employees using child care leave rise by fourfold on-year. It also implemented an automatic child care leave system that allowed new mothers to take time off without complicated paperwork.
|Labor Minister Lee Ki-kwon (left) presents KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in with the minister’s award for workplace gender equality Wednesday. (KT&G)
The company also extended its maternity leave to one year and child care leave to two years, allowing new mothers to take up to three years off per child. KT&G also runs a day care facility within the company to help with work-life balance.
KT&G, which was certified as a family-friendly company by the Gender Equality Ministry and a leisure-friendly company by the Culture Ministry, said that it will “continue to create diverse programs in line with government policies to promote gender equality in the workplace.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)