Banks' capital adequacy improves on eased risk-weighed assets

On average, based on the Bank for International Settlements, the capital requirement ratio of South Korea‘s 17 banks in the first quarter came to 15.14 percent, according to the Financial Supervisory Service. It inched up 0.33 percentage point compared to the end of 2016.
The regulatory capital ratio is the percentage of a bank‘s capital to its risk-weighted assets, in order to measure its soundness in financial condition.
The nation‘s seven financial groups’ average figure over the cited period stood at 14.48 percent, up 0.15 percentage point from 2016.
The banks’ average ratio rose 1.16 percentage point on-year, while that of financial groups climbed up 0.74 percentage point.
|(Yonhap)
Under the Basel III, or the Third Basel Accord, a global regulatory framework on bank capital adequacy, stress testing, and market liquidity risk, a bank is required to maintain an 8 percent minimum capital adequacy ratio.
South Korea ratified the Basel III, designed to strengthen financial regulation and bank capital requirements, in December 2013. The accord remains valid until 2018.
The financial regulator cited a slide in financial entities’ risk-weighed assets, triggered by stronger local currency against the dollar and relieved exposure to external risks.
Won-Dollar currency exchange rate dropped to 1,118.5 won on March 31, from 1,205 won at the end of 2016.
Banks‘ risk-weighed assets decreased by 23.6 trillion won ($21.1 billion), while the capital that banks retain rose 1.1 trillion won thanks to surge in the banks’ net profit in the first quarter. The banking group’s capital fell by 500 billion won, which did not drag down the adequacy ratio since risk-weighed assets declined by 12.4 trillion won.
Citibank Korea logged the highest ratio among 17 local banks at 18.91 percent, followed by Kookmin bank at 16.71 percent. State-led Export-Import Bank of Korea‘s ratio stood at 11.89 percent.
When it comes to banking group, KB Financial Group maintained the highest ratio of 15.75 percent. The provincial banking groups, such as Busan-based BNK Financial Group, Jeonju-based JB Financial Group and Daegu-based DGB Financial Group, were tallied the lowest at 12.15 percent, 12.25 percent and 12.67 percent, respectively.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)