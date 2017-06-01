Moon withdraws nomination of senior aide

President Moon Jae-in has withdrawn his nomination of a senior aide handling job creation amid opposition from labor circles, a presidential official said Thursday.





Ahn Hyun-ho, a former vice minister of what is now the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, was tapped last month to serve as the new president's chief secretary for job creation.But labor circles expressed opposition to his appointment, claiming he was biased toward businesses as a ranking member of the ministry.Ahn worked at the presidential office after being nominated, but has now stopped, the official said. (Yonhap)