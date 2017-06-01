G-Dragon to return with ‘Bulls---’

Big Bang’s T.O.P indicted on marijuana charges

Published : 2017-06-01 15:24
Updated : 2017-06-01 15:24

G-Dragon has confirmed the lead track for the upcoming album -- “Bulls---.”

YG Entertainment, the K-pop sensation‘s agency, revealed the poster for his new album and announced that the title of the track will be “Bulls---.”

“The song ’Bulls---‘ will be a hip-hop track which is every bit as powerful as the title suggests,” YG officials said. 

Poster for G-Dragon’s upcoming new album. (YG Entertainment)


The album, titled after G-Dragon’s real name Kwon Ji-yong, will be the first studio album since “Coup d‘Etat” in 2013. It will be released next Thursday.

