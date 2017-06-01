G-Dragon to return with ‘Bulls---’

Poster for G-Dragon’s upcoming new album. (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon has confirmed the lead track for the upcoming album -- “Bulls---.”YG Entertainment, the K-pop sensation‘s agency, revealed the poster for his new album and announced that the title of the track will be “Bulls---.”“The song ’Bulls---‘ will be a hip-hop track which is every bit as powerful as the title suggests,” YG officials said.The album, titled after G-Dragon’s real name Kwon Ji-yong, will be the first studio album since “Coup d‘Etat” in 2013. It will be released next Thursday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)