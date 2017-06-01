Big Bang’s T.O.P indicted on marijuana charges

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

HDC Shilla Duty Free names new co-CEO

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-01 14:48
Updated : 2017-06-01 14:48

HDC Shilla Duty Free, a joint venture between Hyundai Development Company and Hotel Shilla, has named Hotel Shilla Vice President Kim Chung-hwan as a new co-head, according to the company Thursday.

Shareholders and the executive board of the company named Kim to lead the firm alongside co-CEO Yang Chang-hoon. 
Kim Chung-hwan, the new co-CEO of HDC Shilla Duty Free

Kim joined Samsung C&T in 1983, and served in various management positions both in Korea and abroad. He joined Hotel Shilla in 2011 where he oversaw business planning, merchandising, and sales. From 2015, he became the head of Korea business at Hotel Shilla focusing on duty-free sales and marketing.

HDC Shilla said through a statement that Kim‘s leadership was expected to help the company grow its sales, which had fallen stagnant following the recent drop in Chinese tourists to Korea. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]