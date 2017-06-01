HDC Shilla Duty Free names new co-CEO

Shareholders and the executive board of the company named Kim to lead the firm alongside co-CEO Yang Chang-hoon.
|Kim Chung-hwan, the new co-CEO of HDC Shilla Duty Free
Kim joined Samsung C&T in 1983, and served in various management positions both in Korea and abroad. He joined Hotel Shilla in 2011 where he oversaw business planning, merchandising, and sales. From 2015, he became the head of Korea business at Hotel Shilla focusing on duty-free sales and marketing.
HDC Shilla said through a statement that Kim‘s leadership was expected to help the company grow its sales, which had fallen stagnant following the recent drop in Chinese tourists to Korea.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)