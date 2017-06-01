Mamamoo’s Wheein teams up with Jeff Bernat for ‘Da Ra Da

Wheein of Mamamoo (RBW Entertainment)

Jeff Bernat (RBW Entertainment)

Wheein of K-pop group Mamamoo will collaborate with US musician Jeff Bernat and up-and-coming singer B.O. for a new song “Da Ra Da.”According to Wheein’s agency RBW Entertainment, the unscheduled release of the song takes place online on Sunday.“’Da Ra Da‘ was inspired by a pleasant humming, and will feature jazz piano and strings combined with lyrics about love,” said the agency.The song is part of Wheein‘s collaboration projects with lesser known musicians in Korea. In March, she released a song with local singer-songwriter Jung Key.Wheein is the lead vocalist for Mamamoo, which debuted in 2014 with the EP “Hello.” The band is also planning to release a new album mid-June.Bernat, who is a record producer and songwriter as well as a singer, is a popular foreign artists in Korea. The R&B singer has held concerts in Korea three times, in 2013, 2014 and in 2016.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)