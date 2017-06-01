Presidential panel vows to reorient gov't to foster job creation

A new presidential committee tasked with job creation vowed Thursday to reorganize state affairs in a way that promotes job growth within President Moon Jae-in's first 100 days in office.



The plan is to carry out an overall review of the government system, budget and tax system, and reorient them in a way that fosters job creation, according to the committee.





"We will make the creation of quality jobs a top policy priority," said Lee Yong-sup, vice chair of the committee, in a press conference at a government office in Seoul. "We will restore the virtuous circle of growth, jobs and distribution."During the presidential election campaign, Moon pledged to boost jobs and create 810,000 more in the public sector. As part of efforts to fulfill that promise, the president recently launched the committee and took the helm of it himself."Within 100 days of (Moon's May 10) inauguration, we will center the administrative system on jobs policy and speedily carry out tasks that can be accomplished by government measures alone," Lee said. "For mid- to long-term tasks, we will create a five-year road map."The committee will also draw up a road map designed to create 810,000 more public sector jobs and provide necessary support to deregulate the private sector, and boost startups and small and medium-sized firms, he said.Moreover, it will carry out a fact-finding survey to address the issue of irregular jobs, which has often been blamed for job insecurity.After the survey, Lee said his committee will push to make irregular employees regular workers starting in the public sector and consider increasing the financial burden on large enterprises that appear to be hiring an excessive number of irregular employees, who are easier to fire. (Yonhap)