Hyundai Heavy's JV shipyard project in Saudi Arabia gathers pace

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.'s mega project to establish a ship repair and shipbuilding joint venture in Saudi Arabia has gathered pace by signing a shareholder agreement with key business partners, including Saudi Aramco, industry sources said Thursday.



Hyundai Heavy, a major South Korean shipyard, and Saudi Arabia's state-run oil firm Aramco have been seeking to build a joint shipbuilding and maintenance yard and a maritime engine facility in Saudi Arabia.



(Yonhap)

In November of last year, the South Korean shipyard signed a memorandum of understanding with Aramco for the project.According to the sources, Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy and two other business partners signed a deal to build a shipyard on the Middle Eastern country's east coast.The project, worth $5.3 billion, is forecast to begin in 2019.Details of the deal were not disclosed.If the project goes smoothly, Hyundai Heavy will be well-positioned to win shipbuilding deals from Saudi Arabia.Hit by mounting losses and falling demand for new ships, Hyundai Heavy has mapped out 3.5 trillion won worth of self-rehabilitation measures, including asset sales and a cut in the workforce, in order to stay afloat.