Cheong Wa Dae's security chief to visit US ahead of summit

“Chung’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties, which have been confirmed through the summit phone call on May 10 and the presidential envoy’s visit from May 17-20,” said an official of the Blue House.
|Chung Eui-yong, the National Security Office chief, speaks to the press before departing for the United States at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 1, 2017. (Yonhap)
The top security official will meet with US national security adviser H.R. McMaster and others to discuss the summit, which will be the first one-on-one meeting between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
He will also discuss ongoing issues such as North Korea’s military provocations and the disputed installment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on the Korean Peninsula.
Chung’s trip to the US came in the wake of the presidential office’s revelation that the Defense Ministry had intentionally omitted information about additional THAAD launchers in a report. The issue kindled tension between the new liberal Moon government and national security officials affiliated with the former conservative Park Geun-hye administration, including outgoing Defense Minister Han Min-koo.
During a meeting with US Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday, President Moon explained that the related probe does not seek to reverse the deployment.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)