Stocks open lower on profit-taking

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.6 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,343.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.22 percent, continuing a two-day winning streak. Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, moved up 1.23 percent.
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, lost 0.53 percent and top steelmaker Posco was down 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,120.10 won against the US dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)