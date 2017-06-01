[Graphic News] Newlyweds quit jobs after having first child

Many newlyweds quit their jobs after having a baby, as it can be a struggle to raise children while working, data from Statistics Korea showed.Out of 235,000 couples who tied the knot in 2014, 130,000 couples, or 55.5 percent, had at least one child as of November 2015, up from 22.5 percent a year earlier. On the other hand, the proportion of married couples who were both working after having their first child was 50.8 percent in 2014, but this fell to 41.2 percent in 2015, according to the data.The proportion of dual-income couples who had another child also dropped from 27.9 percent in 2014 to 24 percent in 2015.