Korea's exports up 13.4% on-year in May

South Korea's exports jumped 13.4 percent last month from a year earlier to extend their winning streak to seven months on the back of brisk overseas sales of computer chips and displays, the trade ministry said Thursday.



Outbound shipments came to $45 billion last month, up from $39.7 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



The country's exports have been on a steady rise since November led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering global trade.Imports also soared 18.2 percent on-year to $39.1 billion in May.Last month's trade surplus came to $6 billion, marking 64 straight months of a surplus, the ministry said. (Yonhap)