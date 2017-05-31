Jeju Forum kicks off three-day run with theme ‘sharing vision for Asia’s future’

Jeju Forum, an annual regional dialogue for promoting peace and prosperity in Asia, kicked off its three-day run on the South Korean resort island of Jeju on Wednesday, bringing together some 5,000 government officials and experts from around the world to discuss future visions on security, economy, environment and other major fronts.



This year‘s forum, the 12th since its launch in 2001, opened at the Jeju Convention Center with the theme “Sharing a Common Vision for Asia’s Future.” The forum features a total of 75 sessions encompassing a range of subjects including diplomacy, economy, climate change, education and culture, with a special focus on North Korea‘s nuclear and humanitarian issues.



Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam hosted a welcoming dinner, followed by performances by female singer-songwriter Ali and harmonica player Jeon Jae-duck.



In a dinner speech, Lim drew attention to the foreign policy direction of newly inaugurated President Moon Jae-in, stressing his plan focused on persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear program.



“North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats constitute a serious and imminent challenge not only to the Korean Peninsula and the region, but also to the peace and stability of the international community as a whole.”



“We, of course, will respond firmly to North Korea‘s provocations, but at the same time, efforts will not be spared to persuade North Korea to change its attitude and to come to the right side of history,” the vice foreign minister said.



Regional cooperation is required to solve the North Korean nuclear problem as well as other challenges like terrorism and extremism, he said.



“In this way, we can lay the foundation for the resolution of the North Korean nuclear problem, and eventually establish a structure of peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia.”



“Korea is ready to play an active and leading role in sharing this kind of vision for Asia’s future. However, Korea alone can do little. Together we can achieve much,” according to Lim.



On the second day of the forum, former United States Vice President and Nobel Peace Laureate Al Gore will deliver a special speech titled “Challenge and Opportunity of Climate Change: Is a Better Growth Possible.”



The World Leaders‘ Session, also on Thursday, will bring together former Indonesia President Megawati Sukarnoputri, former Portugal President Anibal Cavaco Silva and former Mongolia President Punsalmaa Ochirbat to discuss leadership changes on the globe.



The Ambassadors’ Round-table on the same day will invite Vice Foreign Minister Ahn Chong-ghee and Seoul-based ambassadors from Australia, India, Britain and Japan to share ideas on the latest issues involving North Korea‘s nuclear development, terrorism and other regional affairs. From the U.S. side, Marc Knapper, who is acting as the ambassador, will join the round table.



On the last day, Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong will sit down with French Minister for Government Reform and Simplification Jean-Vincent Place to discuss “Democracy in the Digital Era:



Seizing the Initiatives for More Open, Agile Government.”



This year’s forum will devote 11 sessions to exploring ideas to solve North Korean nuclear and humanitarian issues. Des Browne, former British Secretary of State for Defense and lawmaker, Under Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs at the United Nations Kim Won-soo and former chairman of the U.N.



and former chair of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the North Korean human rights situations Michael Kirby are among those invited to discuss North Korean issues, according to the forum‘s organizers. (Yonhap)



