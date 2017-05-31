[Newsmaker] THAAD fiasco spurs call for military overhaul

Since South Korea and the United States announced last February that they had kicked off negotiations to station a US anti-missile system here, the whole process has been shrouded in secrecy.The deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense components -- two launchers arrived at Osan Air Base in March -- began at midnight and went public a day later. Despite a series of reports that there were four additional launchers placed somewhere to complete the THAAD battery, the allies had not verified it for security reasons.Now the whole process is under scrutiny, as the Defense Ministry was found not to have reported the security issue to its commander in chief, prompting debate over how to overhaul the military, which has been criticized for exerting too much influence on national security.“The president was shocked because the Defense Ministry deliberately failed to report to him about the deployment that has proceeded without the knowledge of the people, despite its significant impact on the people and country,” Yoon Young-chan, presidential press secretary, said in a briefing Wednesday.Topping the agenda of a military overhaul is a massive reshuffle of its leadership. Over the past decade, the position has been dominated by Army generals who have assumed high-profile positions including defense minister and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Among those facing investigation are Defense Minister Han Min-koo and former presidential security chief Kim Kwan-jin, who have been deeply involved with the THAAD deployment. The former four-star Army generals have come under criticism for lacking effort to hand over their jobs to the next administration.“It is like the typical mindset among public officials during the transition period of governments,” said Yang-uk, senior research fellow at the Korea Security and Defense Forum. “They just wanted to avoid sensitive issues. It’s obvious what would happen to them.”President Moon Jae-in has already sent a strong signal about the military overhaul by ruling out former military generals for high-profile seats at the National Security Council. Instead, Moon filled out the positions with scholars and former diplomats.The president is also expected to enhance civilian oversight over the military by streamlining its leadership organization and reducing the number of military generals -- a move that was thwarted during the previous liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration.Another issue is eradicating irregularities surrounding military acquisition. On his campaign trail, Moon vowed to investigate a collusion scandal and treat those found guilty with punishment equivalent to “treason.”Cheong Wa Dae has also announced its own plan. Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, pledged to establish a special task force aimed to overhaul procurement policy and investigate dubious contracts during the past governments.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)