BOK under fire for sexual harassment report

The woman who works at a provincial branch of the Bank of Korea filed the report in April, saying two of her senior colleagues at the office made sexually humiliating remarks several times between 2015 and last year.
|(123RF)
One of the remarks revealed by local reports was: “Women are good at peeling fruit and men are good at stripping (women).”
The two men, however, reportedly denied wrongdoings, saying they do not remember making such remarks.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told reporters that the bank is finalizing its investigation of the incident and will soon take due actions.
“Sexual harassment is not supposed to happen,” Lee emphasized. “(The BOK) will endeavor to prevent its recurrence and raise awareness among our staff.”
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)