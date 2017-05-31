Parliament to hold confirmation hearing for FM nominee next week

The National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for President Moon Jae-in's foreign minister nominee next week, officials said Wednesday.



Kang Kyung-wha, the first woman to be tapped for the job, is expected to attend the hearing held by the parliamentary foreign affairs and unification committee next Wednesday.





Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

The UN official faces allegations of ethical lapses, including false registration of her elder daughter's address. It is illegal to register an address different from one's actual residence.The nominee apparently made the false registration to enable her daughter to attend the high school of her choice.The parliamentary panel will request the appearance of two witnesses, including a former principal of the high school, to verify the facts.Separately, the parliamentary strategy and finance committee said it has also scheduled a confirmation hearing Wednesday for Kim Dong-yeon, nominee for finance minister and deputy prime minister. (Yonhap)