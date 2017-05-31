KB Savings Bank to launch simplify sign-in service

The service will enable customers who have downloaded KB Savings Bank’s smartphone application to open new bank accounts and utilize financial services with their personal identification numbers only.
|(KB Savings Bank)
It can be used straight after a simple procedure of a non-face-to-face real name confirmation process as long as the smartphone is under a user’s name.
Promotional events such as a giveaway of mobile cinema tickets and free Starbucks coupons are to be held until the end of June for users who open KB Savings Bank’s personal checking account “all-V” through the service. By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)