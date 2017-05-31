KB Savings Bank to launch simplify sign-in service

(KB Savings Bank)

KB Savings Bank will launch a simplified authorizing service next month, allowing users to access smartphone banking services without certificate verification or other security media.The service will enable customers who have downloaded KB Savings Bank’s smartphone application to open new bank accounts and utilize financial services with their personal identification numbers only.It can be used straight after a simple procedure of a non-face-to-face real name confirmation process as long as the smartphone is under a user’s name.Promotional events such as a giveaway of mobile cinema tickets and free Starbucks coupons are to be held until the end of June for users who open KB Savings Bank’s personal checking account “all-V” through the service. By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)