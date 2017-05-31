Korean Air‘s B787-9 to take first flight to Toronto

Scientists develop 3D brain neural structure

Published : 2017-05-31 14:34
Updated : 2017-05-31 17:44

Korean Air said Wednesday that the airline’s B787-9 Dreamliners will begin servicing international flights Thursday, beginning with the Incheon-Toronto route.

Until now, the new planes had been servicing domestic flights between Gimpo International Airport and Jeju International Airport. The Gimpo-Jeju route will now be flown with B777-300s. 
Korean Air’s B787-9 (Korean Air)

The airline is set to bring in three more B787-9s in July, with plans to use them in routes to Madrid and Beijing beginning in August.

The B787-9 offers higher cabin pressure and humidity for a more refreshing flight experience, as well as larger windows, higher ceilings and light-emitting diode lights that can be set to various modes during long flights.

Korean Air plans to bring in a total of 10 B787-9 Dreamliners, according to the company. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

