Korean Air‘s B787-9 to take first flight to Toronto

Until now, the new planes had been servicing domestic flights between Gimpo International Airport and Jeju International Airport. The Gimpo-Jeju route will now be flown with B777-300s.
|Korean Air’s B787-9 (Korean Air)
The airline is set to bring in three more B787-9s in July, with plans to use them in routes to Madrid and Beijing beginning in August.
The B787-9 offers higher cabin pressure and humidity for a more refreshing flight experience, as well as larger windows, higher ceilings and light-emitting diode lights that can be set to various modes during long flights.
Korean Air plans to bring in a total of 10 B787-9 Dreamliners, according to the company.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)