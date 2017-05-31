KT, Yonsei University to partner on connected cars

The two signed an agreement to cooperate on self-driving technologies and launched a research and development forum for sharing connected car technologies.
|KT and Yonsei University officials attend a ceremony to launch a research and development forum for sharing connected car technologies Wednesday. (KT)
Under the deal, the two organizations will share technologies on self-driving infrastructure based on the 5G intelligent network, vehicle-to-everything technologies and in-vehicle infotainment services and content.
Vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle in a push for safety and energy saving.
“We are glad to share technologies with Yonsei University on connected cars, a key area of the fourth industrialized revolution. We will focus on providing safer and newer driving experiences,” said Kim Joon-geun, the head of KT’s GiGA IoT business division at the agreement ceremony in the company’s headquarters in Seoul.
KT has recently been expanding into connected car businesses beyond its main telecommunications services. It currently provides a connectivity platform and connected services for global automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai Motor.
The firm also plans to get approval from the Ministry of Transportation to run its 5G-based self-driving bus in Seoul. KT demonstrated its self-driving bus near PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in March.
“In response to the fast developing self-driving car technologies, both organizations will actively partner to commercialize the key technologies on connected cars and make groundwork for providing related services,” said Lee Jae-yong, vice president of Yonsei University.
By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)