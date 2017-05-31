Six N. Korean sailors sent home: ministry

Six North Korean fishermen rescued by South Korea were sent back home Wednesday, officials here said.



They wound up in the South after their two boats drifted away from North Korea's east coast last week.





An image of the North Korean fishermen rescued by South Korea in the East Sea on May 27, 2017, and sent home four days later (Yonhap)

"After a test run, a ship carrying them was handed over to North Korea at around 9:05 a.m. in the East Sea," a Unification Ministry official said.The North Koreans were found stranded at sea in two fishing vessels last weekend. One of the ships was severely damaged when it was discovered and discarded later as it was impossible to repair, according to the ministry.All six people expressed their desire to return to the North.On Tuesday, the South's government informed the North via the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission of the repatriation plan. (Yonhap)