Court confirms fine for artist who spread leaflets satirizing Park

South Korea's top court on Wednesday confirmed a monetary penalty for a pop artist for distributing leaflets critical of former President Park Geun-hye across the country.



Upholding a lower court's decision, the Supreme Court ordered Lee Byeong-ha to pay 2 million won ($1,700) in fines. Lee distributed a total of some 18,000 leaflets in Seoul and other major cities between 2014 and 2015.





This provided photo, taken on Dec. 17, 2013, shows leaflets satirizing then-President Park Geun-hye and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the exit of a subway station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

An appellate court earlier said the act of spreading leaflets should be distinct from freedom of expression or freedom of art.The Punishment of Minor Offenses Act prohibits unauthorized scattering of advertising materials at public places without permission.A 39-year-old actor, identified only by his last name Han, was also ordered to pay 200,000 won for colluding with Lee in May 2015."The defendants said it was a fair expression of their political views but considering the amount, the location and how the leaflets were spread, their actions cannot be justified," a district court earlier said. (Yonhap)