Parliamentary panel adopts hearing report on PM nominee

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday adopted a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon, clearing the way for a vote on his appointment.



Key members of the panel in charge of the hearing issued the report despite objection from conservative opposition lawmakers. It is a key procedure before voting on whether to approve the nominee dogged by a string of allegations surrounding his family members.





Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon attends a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

The vote was set to be held during a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.Lee's appointment requires parliamentary consent. At least 150 of the 299 lawmakers are required to set up the vote, and Lee needs backing from a majority of the lawmakers present for the vote.The ruling Democratic Party controls 120 parliamentary seats, while the minor opposition People's Party, which pledged to cooperate with the confirmation process, holds 40 seats.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party with 107 seats has yet to decide whether to join the vote, while the minor Bareun Party with 20 seats said it would join it but vote against Lee.A major sticking point in the confirmation process was his wife's use of a false address in 1989 to get assigned to a school in southern Seoul as a teacher.It is a legal violation President Moon Jae-in has cited as one of the irregularities that he said would keep him from nominating anyone for a senior post. Amid the controversy, Moon called for "understanding," while his chief of staff offered a public apology. (Yonhap)