Foreign entrepreneurs offered startup space to launch big ideas

Two Seoul support centers are offering free in-house incubation offices to foreign entrepreneurs who need help getting their Seoul-based businesses underway.
The program, run by the Seoul Global Center and the Gangnam Global Business Center, accepts applications twice a year.
It will give nine companies office space in both Jongno and Gangnam from July to December.
Awardees may then have their leases extended by a further six months based on their performance evaluations.
To be eligible, candidates must have appropriate visas and must have started their businesses or be planning to launch within one year of the application deadline.
Candidates who do not have authorization to change their visa status, as well as companies that have already graduated from Incubation Office programs, will not be considered.
Application forms can be downloaded at http://global.seoul.go.kr. A business plan and resume must be included.
