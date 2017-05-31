Top court confirms 3-year term for labor union leader over violent rallies

The country's top court on Wednesday confirmed a three-year jail term for the leader of South Korea's second-largest umbrella labor union for leading violent rallies in downtown Seoul.



Upholding a lower court's decision, the Supreme Court found Han Sang-gyun, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, guilty of orchestrating a massive anti-government protest in November 2015 that led to clashes between demonstrators and police.





Han Sang-gyun, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, raising his fist through a window of a building at Jogye Temple in Seoul, where the leader of the umbrella union wanted by authorities was taking shelter, on Dec. 1, 2015. (Yonhap)

The court ordered Han to pay 500 million won ($445,000) in fines.On Nov. 14, 2015, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in downtown Seoul to protest the government's decision to adopt state-authored history textbooks and reform the labor market.The rally turned violent as some protesters brandished metal pipes and police fired water cannons at them.A district court had sentenced Han to five years in prison, but an appellate court reduced the term to three years, saying there is a lack of evidence to prove the allegations that a police officer had difficulty breathing due to protesters.A farmer who was knocked down by a police water cannon during the November rally died in September last year, after staying in the hospital for months.Meanwhile, the state-authored history textbooks introduced by the former conservative administration were scrapped by new President Moon Jae-in."It is regrettable that the Supreme Court sentenced Han to jail term," said Kim Deuk-joong, a senior member of the labor group. "The executive department of the union will do its best for Han's prompt release." (Yonhap)