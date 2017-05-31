[Other view] ASEAN’s fight against terrorism

Whether or not Indonesian nationals are fighting for the terrorist group loyal to the Islamic State group movement against the Philippine Army in Marawi city in the southern part of our neighboring country, the danger of spillover of the conflict into our territory cannot be underestimated.



It’s primarily for the sake of our national security and the stability of the Southeast Asian region in general that Indonesia should not let the Philippines walk alone during crises such as this. Indonesia, which like the Philippines has been combating terrorist groups, including those affiliated with IS, cannot intervene too far into the Philippines’ domestic affairs, but it can initiate regional cooperation under the ASEAN framework to tackle terrorism threats.



IS, whose stronghold in Syria and Iraq has come under constant attack and is moving closer to defeat, has declared its intention to form an outpost in Southeast Asia.



The recruitment of hundreds of people from Southeast Asia to fight in Syria and Iraq about two years ago, its formation of Katibah Nusantara there, a series of attacks in the southern Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, and the seizure of the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi are all part of the group’s attempt to realize this goal.



President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 60 days of martial law for all of Mindanao Island in the wake of the Marawi crisis. As the city is only five hours by boat from Indonesia’s northernmost island of Miangas in North Sulawesi, the rebellion poses a direct threat to Indonesia.



For years, Indonesian terrorists are believed to have traveled to Mindanao either for training or combat experience or to escape from the police.



Both the Indonesian Military and National Police have announced their readiness to deal with any local repercussions from the crackdown on terrorist groups in Marawi, despite the fact that the porous border between Indonesia and the Philippines has allowed terrorists to slip through the fingers of security forces.



More coordinated counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries is pressing as Marawi is only a trial run, although it may prove to be erroneous, for regional terrorist groups who pledge allegiance to IS. As these groups’ efforts will not stop in Marawi, a larger scope of cooperation under the ASEAN counterterrorism convention is imperative.





(The Jakarta Post)