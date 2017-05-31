ZTE seeks to expand presence in Korean market

China-based tech manufacturer ZTE Corp. is gradually expanding its presence in the South Korean market by joining forces with local companies, industry watchers said Wednesday.
There are currently three ZTE-manufactured devices being sold in South Korea, including the LINE Friends smartphone released through KT Corp., the country's No. 2 mobile carrier. Inspired by characters made by LINE Corp., a Japan-based arm of South Korea's Naver Corp., the handset that targets children marks a rare tie-up between the three countries. Such cooperation is viewed as helping the Chinese brand overcome its relatively weak brand reputation in South Korea.
|The LINE Friends smartphone (Yonhap)
While the suggested retail price of the smartphone designed for children stands at 231,000 won ($205), it is actually provided for free if users subscribe for a monthly plan estimated at 20,000 won.
LG Uplus Corp., the country's smallest mobile carrier, also released a smartwatch exclusively designed for children, which allows parents to check their locations.
Dasan Networks released the Alpha-One smartphone designed in a partnership with Tonino Lamborghini and produced by ZTE. The high-end device's price tag hovers above $2,000.
"Chinese smartphones tend to be looked down on in the South Korean market," an industry watcher said. "But ZTE is seeking to make inroads by hiding its identity." (Yonhap)