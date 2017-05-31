German aid agency starts new project in N. Korea

A private German aid agency has started a new project to help North Koreans, especially farmers, in the country's western provinces, a US broadcaster said Wednesday.



Welthungerhilfe (World Hunger Aid) has secured a $1.45 million fund necessary for the project from the European Union, Voice of America said, citing the agency's spokeswoman Simone Pott.





A North Korean farm village (Yonhap)

The core of the project is to teach residents in Pyongan and Hwanghae Provinces to make compost, manage weeds and increase livestock production, as well as to improve sanitation and nutrition, the broadcaster said."The project, which will run until February 2020, will benefit some 2,000 households at collective farms and some 300 people working in social welfare organizations, including hospitals and kindergartens there, the broadcaster said.Welthungerhilfe has worked in the North since 1997, spending tens of millions of dollars on projects designed to improve food, sanitation and water supply.At present, the agency is actively carrying out projects to produce vegetable seeds, manage greenhouses and prepare for disasters. (Yonhap)