Seoul shares open tad lower on large-cap losses

Published : 2017-05-31 10:08
Updated : 2017-05-31 10:08

South Korean stocks started marginally lower Wednesday mainly on the back of losses in top-listed firms, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched down 3.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to trade at 2,340.13 in the first 15 minutes of trading.


Top-cap Samsung Electronics edged down 0.09 percent, with chipmaker SK hynix sliding 1.22 percent.

Medical and insurance shares, however, started in positive terrain, with Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, adding 1.42 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,124.10 won against the US dollar, up 1 won from Tuesday's close. (Yonhap)

