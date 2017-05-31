1st PGA Tour event in Korea likely to have record number of local players

The first PGA Tour event to be held here could have a record number of South Korean players in its field, organizers said Wednesday.



CJ Group announced qualification criteria for the CJ Cup@Nine Bridges, which will be played from Oct. 19-22 at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.



And it said up to 20 South Koreans could compete at the tournament, which would be a record at a PGA tournament.





Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group (left), and Jay Monahan, then deputy commissioner of the PGA Tour, pose with their agreements in Seoul after CJ signed on to host the CJ Cup@Nine Bridges, the first PGA Tour event in South Korea on Oct. 24, 2016. (Yonhap)

The field will feature 78 players, with the top 60 players coming from the FedEx Cup points standings. The CJ Cup will fall in the early 2017-2018 season, and it will use the final FedEx Cup standings from the 2016-2017 season to determine its field.Currently, two South Koreans -- Kim Si-woo (No. 22) and Kang Sung-hoon (No. 30) -- are safely inside the top 60, with An Byeong-hun at No. 85 and Noh Seung-yul at No. 87.Some of the remaining 18 spots at the CJ Cup will be distributed to the Korea PGA Tour and the Asian Tour.The winner of the KPGA Championship in June will get his ticket. In addition, the winner of the inaugural Genesis Championship in September and the top three finishers in the KPGA Player of the Year points race will also be invited to Jeju.The Asian Tour Order of Merit winner as the top earner and the highest South Korean earner on the tour will also receive entry into the CJ Cup.Plus, the top three South Korean players on the world rankings not already qualified through FedEx Cup points will be included.CJ will extend its sponsor's exemptions to eight players, including one Korean amateur prospect.CJ has agreed to a 10-year deal and will remain the host through 2026. The champion will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the tour. (Yonhap)