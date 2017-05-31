Gov't, ruling party to push for extra budget bill in June session

Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho (right) speaks during a ruling party-government meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 31, 2017. Democratic Party floor leader Woo Won-shik is seated to his right. (Yonhap)

The government and ruling Democratic Party agreed Wednesday to push to pass an extra budget bill aimed at creating jobs during a June parliamentary session.The new government plans to submit a 10 trillion-won ($8.9 billion) supplementary budget proposal to the National Assembly next week. It was announced as part of the administration's efforts to implement President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges.In a press briefing following the first party-government consultations since Moon's inauguration this month, Democratic Party chief policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon said the party and government agreed to push for the bill's passage during the June session.They will aim to raise the extra budget without issuing government bonds, he said.The party also urged the government to expand public sector jobs in the areas of safety and welfare services, raise the salaries of senior citizens, increase the budget for the treatment of senile dementia and nursing homes, and double child care allowances for the first three months, Kim said.During the meeting, Woo Won-shik, the party floor leader, called for opposition parties' cooperation in approving the extra budget."The passage of an extra budget bill for jobs is absolutely necessary. Now is the right time," Woo said."There can be no partisan division over jobs. The people's lives are the most important. I earnestly plead for the opposition's broad cooperation."Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho, who doubles as finance minister, said the proposal was drawn up thoroughly based on feasible measures."We will work to ensure (the extra budget) is executed as planned for maximum effect," he said. (Yonhap)