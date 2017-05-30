Sony to launch smart devices from its Xperia series

The Xperia XZ Premium has improved its processor, display and camera to differentiate the model from other premium smartphones, said Sony Korea mobile marketing chief Cho Seong-taek.
|Sony’s flagship smartphone Xperia XZ Premium (Sony)
Not only is it the first time in Korea that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor has been adopted, but the Xperia XZ Premium is also the first in the world to apply a 4K high-dynamic range display, which allows users to enjoy video content in higher quality.
The Motion Eye camera that aims to “capture fast movement beyond human eyes” also involves key features such as 960 frames per second super slow motion, predictive capture and ultimate image quality that enhances the quality of images captured through the device.
Along with the smartphone, Sony has introduced its smart product Xperia Touch.
Under the slogan “turn any surface into a touchscreen,” the Xperia Touch is a 23-inch high definition touch screen projector that projects apps downloaded from Google Play onto a flat surface where users can interact with them.
The Xperia XZ Premium will be sold at a price of 869,000 won ($772.20). Its advance reservations started Tuesday. The Xperia Touch will begin its sales in Korea by the end of July.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)