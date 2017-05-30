Moon to add dialogue to sanctions in dealing with N. Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that his new government will use all available means to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, noting the objective of ongoing international sanctions, too, is to bring the communist state back to negotiations.



"North Korea continues to stage nuclear and missile provocations despite the wishes of the international community, and because such North Korean provocations are threats to peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the entire world, we must continue to pressure and punish the North through close and strong cooperation with the international community," the South Korean president said while speaking with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English over the phone.





(Courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae)

"But the ultimate goal of our sanctions and pressure is to bring North Korea to the negotiating table over its denuclearization," Moon said. "And so, I and my new government plan to add dialogue to existing sanctions and pressure."Moon's remarks came in response to a question from the New Zealand leader asking if there will be any policy change in dealing with Pyongyang following the recent launch of Moon's new administration.The new South Korean president came into office on May 10 following his victory in a rare presidential by-election caused by the ouster of his predecessor Park Geun-hye over corruption allegations.Tuesday's telephone conversation between Moon and English came as the New Zealand prime minister sought to congratulate Moon on his election victory and inauguration, according to Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.Moon also expressed hopes to further improve the countries' economic and trade relations, noting their bilateral free trade agreement will continue to benefit both, it said.The Korea-New Zealand FTA went into effect in December 2015. (Yonhap)