[Exclusive] Hana Bank China to sell stake to Chinese energy giant

Private firm CEFC China Energy plans to acquire shares amounting to just below 50 percent in Hana Bank China. Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai and other executives met with CEFC founder and Chairman Ye Jianming earlier this year at the headquarters in Shanghai to discuss the deal, according to another industry source.
This would be the first time for a Korean bank to sell stake to a Chinese firm. Approval by the China Banking Regulatory Commission is still pending.
KEB Hana Bank in Korea said it is considering moves to further localize its Chinese operations, but denied CEFC’s involvement.
For CEFC -- a Fortune 500 firm with annual revenue of up to $42 billion -- the upcoming deal reflects its goals to expand into the global financial sector, according to those close to the matter. Hana Bank China, for its part, is hoping the stake sale would contribute to its localization policies.
Korean banks have been increasingly struggling to make it in a market where competition is becoming fiercer amid slowing economic growth. The Chinese economy is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year according to the Chinese government. That’s the slowest pace in 26 years.
"I don’t think this is a classic case where a Korean company is being devoured by a Chinese company. For Hana, it is in line with its strategy to localize in a market that is still largely dominated by domestic lenders,” a Beijing-based analyst told The Investor on the condition of anonymity.
To stay competitive, Hana Bank China has appointed Chinese executives in all 13 local branches except for the CEO of Hana Bank China. The bank also promised to replace the head of its Chinese headquarters with a Chinese national last year, but the plan is being delayed. Some sources say the reshuffling has been delayed largely due to the negotiations with CEFC.
Hana Bank China is the largest Korean bank in China, with assets and revenues reaching 7.98 trillion won ($710 billion) and 28.7 billion won, respectively, as of end-2016. It is currently the 11th-largest foreign bank in China in terms of assets and aims to become one of the top five by 2025.
CEFC China Energy ranked No. 229 in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2016, jumping from No. 342 the previous year. Founder Ye was ranked second in the Fortune 40 Under 40 list of the most influential young business people.
His firm has been actively seeking out M&As. In late March, CEFC announced that it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in US financial service firm Cowen Group, for $100 million. In 2016, it purchased a stake in a brewery company and an airline company in the Czech Republic. In Kazakhstan, it acquired a 51 percent stake in an oil company.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)