S. Korea, Canada agree to work together to denuclearize N. Korea

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Canada agreed Tuesday to work together to denuclearize North Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.



North Korea's nuclear development, inter-Korean affairs and bilateral collaboration on economic cooperation were also discussed in the talks between Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam and Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Shugart held earlier in the day, according to the ministry.





Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (Yonhap)

Lim called for Canada's continued and vibrant support in Seoul's efforts to denuclearize North Korea through "all possible tools" including sanctions and dialogue, in response to which the Canadian diplomat reaffirmed his country's steadfast cooperation, the ministry said.The two sides also agreed to further expand their economic relations under their free trade agreement in 2014, it also said."Deputy Minister Shugart said he expected Canada-Korea exchanges to become more active on the opportunity of Seoul's hosting of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and both sides agreed to work together for the successful hosting of the event," the ministry said. (Yonhap)