Veteran forward not hyped up about nat'l football team return

Veteran South Korean forward Lee Keun-ho said Tuesday he is not too hyped about his national team return, emphasizing that South Korea's victory in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier is the most important thing.



Lee returned to the national team for the first time since January 2015 after he was included in the 24-man squad for South Korea's FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in Doha next month.



South Korean national football team forward Lee Keun-ho controls the ball during team practice at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on May 29, 2017. (Yonhap)

"I did get lots of congratulatory messages from many people after earning national team selection again," Lee said to reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. "But what's important is not my rejoining the national team. At the end, what comes after the match against Qatar is really important."Lee has scored 19 goals in 75 matches for South Korea, including one against Russia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The 2012 Asian Footballer of the Year winner is known for his versatility in attacking positions. This season with Gangwon FC in the top flight K League Classic the 32-year-old has scored three goals and collected two assists to help put his club fifth among 12 clubs."I've been supporting the national team from the outside," he said. "But for now, I only think about the match against Qatar and executing my role."With three matches remaining in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, South Korea are currently in second place in Group A, the last automatic qualification spot, with 13 points from four wins, one draw and two losses, four behind leaders Iran. Uzbekistan are right behind South Korea at 12 points."This match against Qatar is really important for the national team," he said. "I feel the responsibility, so I will have to take good care of my fitness and form."Lee is familiar with Qatar as he played with Qatari club El Jaish SC in 2014. He said adjusting to weather in the Middle East nation is the key."The Middle East region should be really hot this time around," he said. "Drinking enough water is important, but since there's going to be a significant temperature difference between indoors and outdoors, the players need to pay attention to managing their stamina." (Yonhap)