Booyoung chairman publishes fifth history book

Lee, as well as 300 guests, including former Speaker of the National Assembly Park Kwan-yong, former Prime Minister Han Seung-soo, former Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik and President of Seoul National University Sung Nak-in participated in a publication event held at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.
|Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun. (Booyoung)
The book was published by Woojung Books, a publishing company founded by Lee in 2013. It follows his previous history books, “The Korean War 1,129 Days,” “Liberation, 1,775 Days,” “Before Dawn, 36 Years, 12,786 Days,” and “Dawn, 135 Years, 48,701 Days.” The latest book recorded historic accounts during the period starting from King Taejo Lee Sung-gye’s throne succession to King Yeongjo’s death.
“Publishing five history books so far, I have realized that history is a repetition of imitations and that time pursues tolerance,” said Lee during the event.
Meanwhile, Lee has been supporting children in the Asia-Pacific and African regions, with more than 10 million copies of a summarized version of “The Korean War 1,129 Days” donated overseas.
