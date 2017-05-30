'Samsung Electronics’ share cancellation to tighten Samsung C&T’s grip'

Oh Jin-won, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, raised Tuesday the stock price projection of Samsung C&T from 150,000 ($133.40) won to 170,000 won, reflecting “the (anticipated) increase in (Samsung Electronics’) share value and the following Samsung C&T’s intensified grip (on Samsung Electronics).”
Oh in the Tuesday report expected Samsung C&T to hold 4.9 percent of Samsung Electronics shares after completing the share cancellation, from 4.3 percent, when South Korea’s market behemoth rolled out a cancellation plan on April 27, without additional buying.
|(Herald DB)
Moreover, Samsung Life Insurance, of which Samsung C&T is the second-largest shareholder, is expected to have 8.7 percent when the cancellation is finished, from 7.6 percent as of a March 31 regulatory filing.
“Samsung C&T will exert strengthened clout over Samsung Electronics both directly and indirectly,” Oh wrote.
Samsung C&T remained flat from Monday to close at 137,500 won Tuesday, up 12.2 percent from April 27’s closing at 122,500 won.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)