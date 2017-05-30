[Photo News] Hyundai Motor donates school buses to welfare institutions
Published : 2017-05-30 15:29
Updated : 2017-05-30 15:29
NEW RIDE -- Children and social workers pose for photo in front of new school buses donated by Hyundai Motor at a motor show event held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. The carmaker has donated five buses -- four Starex and one Solati -- to welfare institutions as part of a joint project with Citizens’ Coalition for Safety to raise public awareness on traffic safety for kids. (Hyundai Motor)