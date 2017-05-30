SK Innovation to seek more M&A opportunities

SK Innovation said Tuesday it will focus on battery and chemicals businesses as its future growth engines, expanding investment and continuing to seek merger and acquisition opportunities.



“SK Innovation aims to build a more sustainable profit structure through the choice and focus strategy,” SK Innovation Chairman Kim Jun said Tuesday, during a press conference held at the company’s headquarters in Seoul.



SK Innovation will continue to strengthen its oil refining business, while looking for new opportunities in chemicals and battery sectors to build sustainable growth,” the chairman said. ”SK Innovation will seek for more merger and acquisition opportunities, as well as partnerships with companies abroad,” he added.





SK Innovation Chairman Kim Jun attends the company‘s press conference held at the company’s headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)