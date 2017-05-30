Posco rallies 79,000 workers for Global Volunteer Week

Some 79,000 Posco employees working in and out South Korea across 52 countries participated in the eighth volunteer event that took place from May 24 until 30.
|Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (right) participates in a volunteer event repairing a historical landmark lecture hall in Sungkyunkwan University. (Posco)
On the last day, Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon visited the historical landmark lecture hall in Sungkyunkwan University, designated as cultural asset number 143, to join the repair works on old doors and windows with local and visiting employees, the company said.
“I am very proud to introduce and help preserve South Korea’s cultural asset that is more than 600 years old with workers from overseas branches,” said Kwon.
Employees working overseas, including Indonesia, Thailand and China joined.
Workers in Poland, in particular, carried out cultural activities with disabled children, while workers in China visited welfare centers for the elderly.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)