President Moon welcomes back special envoy to Vatican

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed by his special envoy to the Vatican about his recent meeting with Pope Francis.



Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong returned home Saturday after a seven-day trip to the Holy See, during which he met twice with the pontiff.



President Moon noted the pope twice meeting his special envoy marked the success of Kim's trip.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) bows before his special envoy to the Vatican, Archbishop Kim Hee-joong (left), before a meeting at the presidential office on May 30, 2017, to be briefed on the outcome of Kim`s recent trip to the Vatican. (Yonhap)

Archbishop Kim said the pope himself had a special interest in South Korea and its church."He also wished the new government under President Moon Jae-in to do well," Kim told the president, according to pool reports.The archbishop earlier said he had delivered the president's wish to visit the Vatican, and that the pope said the South Korean leader was always welcome.In a letter to the pope, Moon also asked him and his church to pray for South Korea and for improvements in its relationship with communist North Korea.Pope Francis promised to maintain great interest in events on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said earlier.Kim was the first South Korean presidential envoy to the Vatican, though South Korea maintains a permanent diplomatic mission in the city state.South Korea and the Vatican established diplomatic ties in 1963. (Yonhap)