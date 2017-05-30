Reformist lawmaker tapped as maritime minister

Rep. Kim Young-choon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Young-choon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, nominated for minister of oceans and fisheries, is a three-term lawmaker known for his reformist stance.During the latest presidential election, Kim was in Moon’s camp as the chief architect of agricultural and maritime policies. Currently in the 20th National Assembly, he serves as the chairman of the National Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee.He was president of Korea University’s student council in 1985 and led anti-government protests. He started his political career in 1987 as a secretary for late President Kim Young-sam. He was elected as a lawmaker of the conservative Grand National Party in 2000.However, in 2003, he left the party to “do away with regionalism” and joined an initiative to create the then-ruling Uri Party. He earned his second term in 2004.In 2007, he joined the Creative Korea Party and supported presidential candidate Moon Gook-hyun, but left the party due to conflict over the party’s operation.In 2010, Kim returned to the Democratic Party of Korea but failed to get a parliamentary seat in the general election in 2012. In 2014, he withdrew from his candidacy for Busan mayor. He was elected to his third term last year representing Busan.Born in 1962 in Busan, he has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in political science and diplomacy, both from Korea University.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)