Park Geun-hye seen dozing off during trial

Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

Former President Park Geun-hye’s aloof attitude during her trial is drawing attention.On Monday, while attending the third hearing of her trial, the impeached leader was seen dozing off for about 20 minutes.The 65-year-old impeached leader, who looked visibly tired throughout the day, was seen falling asleep near the end of the hearing, which lasted nearly 12 hours.At that time, witness questioning was underway on Park’s role in the alleged money-for-favors deal with Samsung Group. The alleged Samsung bribery is a core part of the 18 criminal charges that prosecutors have raised against Park. If convicted, she could get life imprisonment.It was the first day of witness questioning since the trial began last week.Park is accused of receiving kickbacks from the country’s biggest conglomerate in return for her administration’s backing of a controversial merger of two Samsung units in 2015, which was seen as a crucial step to ease the transfer of power from the group’s ailing Chairman Lee Kun-hee to his only son Jae-yong.Also arrested, Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman, is being tried on the allegation.During Monday’s court session, Park remained quiet and calm, showing little reaction, while her attorney denied all the claims, saying she did not exert undue influence over the corporate merger.It was only at the end of the hearing when Park finally uttered a few words.Asked by the judge whether she wanted to question the witness by herself, Park said, “No I don’t.”The ex-leader’s verdict is expected to come mid-October following a tight schedule of three to four hearings per week.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)