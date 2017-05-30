Rangers' Choo Shin-soo goes deep, extends on-base streak

Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has gone deep for the sixth time this season, while also extending his on-base streak to a dozen games.



Batting leadoff and playing right field, Choo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Monday (local time). Despite Choo's heroics at the plate, the Rangers lost 10-8. Choo is batting .255 for the season.



Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers (Yonhap)

Choo's sixth home run of 2017 was a solo blast off Jose De Leon in the bottom eighth, allowing the Rangers to close the gap to 10-8.It also gave him his third RBI. He knocked in a pair of runs with a single in the bottom sixth that broke a 5-5 tie.The Rays responded with five runs in the top seventh and never relinquished their lead.The Rangers, which won 10 straight games earlier this month, are suddenly reeling, having dropped six of their past seven to fall to 25-27. (Yonhap)