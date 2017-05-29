Budget carrier Air Pohang to start operations later this year

Air Pohang, a new regional carrier, said Monday it aims to start commercial operations later this year as the local air transportation market is undergoing a period of growth.



The Pohang-based carrier obtained a business registration certificate from the Busan Regional Office of Aviation and plans to apply for an air operator certificate from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation next month, a corporate spokesman said by phone.



Given it takes about five months to receive an AOC from the transport ministry, Air Pohang expects to start services mainly for local residents in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and adjacent cities in the North Gyeongsang Province later this year.Air Pohang plans to introduce three Bombardier CRJ200 jets by October to initially serve flights on two domestic routes from Pohang to Gimpo and Jeju Island at about 60,000 won ($53) per one-way ticket, the spokesman said.As the CRJ200 jets carry fewer than 50 passengers, Air Pohang is not required to obtain a business registration certificate from the transport ministry. Instead, it has registered with the regional aviation office in Busan, 453 km south of Seoul. (Yonhap)