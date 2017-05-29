Korea's NSC chief reaffirms commitment to strong alliance with US

The chairman of the presidential National Security Council reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to a stronger alliance with the United States Monday during a meeting with the visiting chair of the US House Armed Services Committee, Seoul's presidential office said.



"NSC chairman Chung Eui-yong held a meeting with an eight-person delegation from the House Committee on Armed Services, led by committee chairman Mac Thornberry, and explained the direction of our government's basic policy to expand and develop the Korea-US alliance," the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.





Chung Eui-yong, the chairman of the NSC's standing committee (Yonhap)

The meeting was held early Monday morning at an undisclosed location in Seoul.Thornberry (R, Texas) reaffirmed the US Congress' bipartisan support for the Korea-US alliance, and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation with Seoul's new Moon Jae-in administration, Cheong Wa Dae said. (Yonhap)