Korean female traveler missing in Laos

A South Korean woman in her 30s has gone missing in Laos while traveling alone in the country's popular waterfall area, the foreign ministry here said Monday.



The woman, whose name was not given by the ministry, went to see the Kuang Si Waterfalls in Laos' Luang Prabang region on May 22 before going missing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The hotel she was staying at reported her disappearance to the police after she did not show up.



In collaboration with the Laos police, the South Korean Embassy there searched the area, but no clues have been found so far, it said.



"The South Korean Embassy in Laos plans to continue its search efforts for the South Korean citizen in cooperation with local authorities," it also said. (Yonhap)