Subway worker’s death still resonates one year after

A foreigner lays a flower at Guui Station in Seoul on Sunday, marking the one-year anniversary of the death of a 19-year-old mechanic who died while working on a malfunctioning screen door on May 28, 2016. (Yonhap)

On May 28, 2016, a 19-year-old mechanic was crushed to death by an incoming subway train, while working alone on a malfunctioning safety door.One year later, nine officials at subway operator Seoul Metro and its subcontractor in charge of door maintenance work, the employer of the victim, were prosecuted Monday for failing to observe safety guidelines, such as the team-of-two rule.In subway railroads, shipyards and other risky workplaces, workers say money often comes before their safety.Subway maintenance workers say they still feel at risk.“A lot of news went on about more surveillance cameras and emergency exits installed around tracks at subway stations after the accident. But those emergency doors that open from the tracks are only installed at a few stations,” said Lim Seon-jae, 34, a contract worker from Seolleung PSD, another subcontracted subway platform maintenance company.After the death, Seoul Metro has hired 50 new employees to augment workplace safety. Now, employers must strictly abide by the rule and have to work in pairs.But without a supply of sufficient new workers, it has only increased their workload, the company’s labor union said. Seventeen workers work 15 hours a day, covering over 30 subway stations, it claimed.“Unlike regular employees who work on a double shift rotated by four teams, so-called ‘unlimited’ contract workers only have three teams working a double shift,” a labor union member surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald.“Not many people know that non-regular workers, discriminated by security regulations, are still demanding improved treatment, because the changes (following the accident last year) were only applied to regular employees.”He said that at least 40 more workers were needed to guarantee safety.The pressure by subway operators to quickly fix screen doors for passengers’ convenience is also making them to overlook some of the safety guidelines, the workers said.Experts voiced concerns that there should be fundamental measures to guarantee the safety of subcontracted employees, such as imposing penalties for safety violations at construction or installation maintenance sites.According to statistics, about 87 percent all workers who died from industrial accidents last year were working for subcontracted companies.“While the current law is insufficient to secure the safety of workers from subcontracted companies from industrial accidents, the entire labor environment will not easily improve,” said professor Lee Byung-hun of sociology from Chung-Ang University.“There should be stronger legal penalties for safety violations in environments such as construction or maintenance sites,” he added.Civic groups demanded the new government to increase more regular jobs, in parallel with improvement treatment.“The current employment system can only fundamentally changed when more regular jobs are created with equal wage and treatment,” said Lee Nam-shin, director of Manwonhaengdong, a civic movement calling for the minimum wage to be set at 10,000 won and abolishment of non-regular jobs.“The only way to prevent deaths like Kim’s is to start off by transferring irregular workers in the public sector to regular status,” he said.“For me, the Guui Station subway platform (accident) means a lot. Because it is where my efforts to create a city for people became helpless,” said Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.“I admit that all those errors occurred a year ago from the accident are yet to be completed corrected. I will try and try again to protect dream and safety of young workers like Kim.”Sim Sang-jeong of the progressive Justice Party wrote in her Facebook post urging the National Assembly to pass the bill to better protect subcontracted workers from safety accidents.“Last year in June, a revision to the current Industrial Safety and Health Act was submitted to the National Assembly but was discarded after lawmakers failed to endorse it. A year after, I request lawmakers again to do their responsibility and make change in irregular workers’ lives.”“If the current employment system continues as it is, accidents like Sewol ferry sinking and the death of the young worker at Guui Station will happen again.”By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)